List of Districts in Manipur 2023

The name "A Jeweled Land" is a literal description of Manipur, which is surrounded by nine hills and has an oval-shaped valley in the center. Besides being a natural wonder, Manipur also boasts a diverse cultural landscape. It is abundant in greenery, and one can experience nature in all its glory.

Find below a list of Manipur's districts and associated demographic data (population, literacy rate, sex ratio, etc.). Manipur has 9 districts (zilla) that serve as administrative divisions, as reported by the 2011 Census. In terms of population, Imphal West is the most populous district in Manipur, while Tamenglong is the least populous.