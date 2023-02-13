7 Temples in Manipur that you should definitely visit

1. Shyamrai Temple

Shyamrai Temple, a popular pilgrimage destination in Bishnupur, is one of the numerous monuments and temples that Raghunath Singha, the Malla King, erected. It is a five-peak shrine in Bishnupur town's Rajdarbar neighborhood, and it features some of the finest terracotta artwork in the region. Featuring intricate terracotta carvings along its entire exterior, Shyamrai Temple is a popular tourist destination in Bishnupur. The depiction of scenes from the Mahabharata and the Ramayana in these terracotta works is amazing. The lifelike carvings are a testament to the artist's skill. Since it is managed by the Archaeological Survey of India, the temple has been meticulously cared for and is in pristine condition, making it an attractive tourist attraction. Overall, Shyamrai Temple stands out as one of the most impressive and fascinating structures of its kind in Bishnupur.

2. Siddheswar Temple

The Siddheswar Temple in Bishnupur, Manipur, is one of the oldest Shiva temples in the country. Numerous worshippers visit the stunning Hindu temple in Bishnupur all year long to pay their respects to the god Shiva. The temple also houses the idols of Lord Ganesha, Jai Parshwanath, and Goddess Durga. The temple, which dates back to the Pala (medieval) period, is one of the most revered religious sites in Bishnupur. Furthermore, during the Hindu month of Chaitra (March - April), a grand festival called Gajan is held in the temple. During this time, the temple is inundated with visitors from all over the country. Despite the structure being a thousand years old, the scattered ruins of crumbling stupas can still be found at the southern end of the temple.

3. Radha Shyam Temple

The Radha Shyam Temple of Bishnupur, whose origins can be traced back to the reign of King Chaitanya Singha, was built in 1758. Dedicated to the god Krishna, this ancient structure is situated close to the equally revered Jorbangla Temple. The Radha Shyam Temple is a dome-shaped structure located inside a walled enclosure. The temple is a major tourist attraction in Bishnupur not only due to its profound religious significance but also because of its beautiful design. The temple has been meticulously preserved by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) due to its significant historical and heritage value. The sanctum of the Radha Shyam Temple houses images of Krishna and Radha, making it a revered shrine in the area. The sanctum also features statues of Nityananda and Chaitanya in addition to Radha and Shyam (Lord Krishna). Another shrine, dedicated to the Puri version of Lord Jagannath, as well as Nityananda and Chaitanya, can be found nearby the main temple.

4. Sridhara Temple

Sridhara Temple is another historical masterpiece in Bishnupur, Manipur, and it is located near the Madanmohan Temple. This temple is the only one of its kind in the area, and it is a stunning representation of the Nava-Ratna style. The locals constructed this stunning Hindu temple in Bishnupur, and its nine spires are widely regarded as one of its most distinguishing features. In addition, the beautiful artwork adorning the temple's interior is a major draw. Images from the Ramayana and the Mahabharata have been carved into these walls. Some of these carvings depict foreign soldiers with guns, while others depict Krishna Leela episodes.

5. Jorebangla Temple

Jorebangla Temple is another old temple in Bishnupur, Manipur. This stunning Hindu temple was erected in 1655 by the then-Malla king, Raghunath Singha Dev. The temple, also known as Yorubangala, is an architectural marvel. The temple, however, is raised on a platform made of Laterite bricks. Although the temple is relatively unknown to the general public, it enjoys tremendous popularity among locals. Many tourists visit this well-known site in Bishnupur every day of the year. Intricate carvings adorn the exterior and interior walls of this temple, which date back to the 17th century.

6. Pancha Ratna Temple

Pancha Ratna Temple was built by King Raghunath Singha. Numerous tourists from all over the world come to the temple to admire its magnificent architectural beauty. Since it is forbidden to enter the temple grounds, the current temple structure is surrounded by a beautiful garden from which one is supposed to admire this monument's beauty. The historical splendor of the Pancha Ratna Temple is protected by a rope fencing that encircles the entire structure. As an added bonus, both the interior and exterior design draw a lot of attention from guests.

7. Shree Govindajee Temple Imphal

Shree Govindajee Temple in Imphal is a beautiful golden structure that attracts both tourists and local devotees. The temple's red-brick, medieval-style rectangular construction is aesthetically pleasing to visitors. Just inside the main door of the temple is a corridor that provides direct access to the hall containing the temple's primary statues. Travelers seeking spirituality flock to the area because of its revered status. Built during the 18th century, the temple is a prime example of the fusion of Indian and Southeast Asian architectural styles, with its conical roofs and intricately carved pillars. The temple is also a social hub, where locals gather to celebrate festivals and offer prayers.