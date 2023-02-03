Drugs Worth Rs 10 Crore Seized During Separate Ops In Manipur; Four Held

In a major haul, security forces in Manipur seized a huge amount of illicit drugs worth Rs 10 crore during separate operations.

Four individuals, including two women, were arrested in connection to the seizure.

According to information, illegal drugs including heroin, brown sugar, opium and poppy seeds valued at around Rs 10 crore were seized in operations carried out at different locations in Manipur.

In Kakching district, security forces apprehended two smugglers, identified as Lamjaneng Khongsai (38) and Md Anjar (32) along with 932 grams of heroin which were packed in 25 soap cases.

Police in Churachandpur district also arrested an alleged female drug smuggler, identified as Kimneithiem (43), during a raid at her residence at Veng headquarters.

During the search, one sack containing opium weighing 2935 grams, poppy seeds weighing 3700 grams, and brown sugar contained in a tobacco can weighing 7 grams were recovered.

Rs 70, 000 in unaccounted cash was been recovered from her possession, police said.

Meanwhile in Tengnoupal district, police recovered around 4.125 kgs of brown sugar, packed in 100 soap cases from the possession of one Kamminlal Kilong (37) of Moulsang village near Moreh College.

All the arrested individuals, contraband items, have been handed over to the concerned police stations for further legal proceedings.