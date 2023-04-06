Drugs Worth Rs 12 Crore Seized In Manipur During Separate Ops; Two Held

In a joint operation, the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) of Manipur police and troopers of Assam Rifles seized a massive consignment of illicit brown sugar and arrested two persons in connection to it.

According to reports, the estimated cost of the seized brown sugar is Rs 12 crores in the international market.

The arrests and seizures of the drugs made during different operations during the past 24 hours.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a joint team of NAB and Imphal police arrested two persons, traveling in one Bolero car and one Maruti Alto car with illegal drugs from near Grace Lodge at Dewlahland in Imphal.

Upon searching the vehicles, the team seized a bag containing six packets of brown sugar weighing 3.033 kg in total, including the weight of the polythene packets.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the duo.

The arrested duo have been identified as Paoginthang Touthang (42) from Kangpokpi district and Khaijamang Touthang (33) from Moreh in Tengnoupal district of Manipur.

The vehicles in which they were travelling were also impounded, the NAB said.

In another incident, troopers Assam Rifles posted along the India-Myanmar border recovered brown sugar weighing 2.982 kgs packed in 70 soap cases.