Manipur Denies Congress Permission To Launch Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The Manipur Government denied permission to Congress on Wednesday to launch their Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra at Hapta Kangjeibung which comes under the Imphal East district.
Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) confirmed the matter with president K Meghachandra saying, “We met the chief minister in connection with the permission for the venue of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra today. The chief minister declined to give permission for Hafta Kangjeibung, Palace Compound.”
“It is very unfortunate. It is a violation of people’s rights and the political rights of the people, more particularly the people of Manipur,” added Meghachandra.
He further said, “So, we’ll arrange an alternative private place for the scheduled programme even if the government declines to give permission for a public place.”
MPCC president Meghachandra along with vice president Hareshwar Goshwami and other members met chief minister N Biren Singh at his office in Imphal on Wednesday.
It may be noted that the ‘Manipur to Mumbai’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra undertaken by the Congress party was set to begin from Imphal on January 14 and end on March 20 in Mumbai covering a cumulative distance of 6,700 kilometres across 15 states in 66 days.
Congress national general secretary KC Venugopal-led All India Congress Committee (AICC) team on Monday had arrived in Imphal to oversee the preparations ahead of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.