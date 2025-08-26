Eight Arrested, Arms Seized in Week-Long Joint Operations Across Manipur

A series of joint security operations across multiple districts of Manipur between August 18 and 23 have led to the arrest of eight alleged insurgent cadres and the recovery of a cache of arms and ammunition. The operations were conducted by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles in coordination with Manipur Police, with support from CRPF units in some areas.

Advertisment

According to police sources, the arrests were made in Jiribam, Pherzawl, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Imphal West and Imphal East districts. The apprehended individuals are believed to be linked to different valley- and hill-based underground organisations, including factions of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), and People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

On August 18, two active cadres of the KCP (MFL) were arrested in Lamphel during a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Imphal West Police Commandos. A day later, security teams in Imphal East arrested one KCP (MFL) cadre allegedly involved in extortion activities in the capital region, followed by the arrest of another KCP (People’s War Group) member from Keirang.

Three suspected RPF/PLA cadres were picked up on August 20 from Kshetrileikai in Thoubal district. On the same day, a search operation near Loktak Lake’s Sunusiphai Paton area led to the recovery of weapons and protective gear, including an AK-47 rifle, smoke grenade, bulletproof vests, and ballistic helmets.

Further arrests were made on August 23, when a KCP (Nongdrenkhomba) cadre was detained in Bishnupur district. That day, an area domination patrol in Jiribam and Pherzawl also yielded a significant recovery, including an AK-47 rifle, an INSAS light machine gun, a 9mm pistol, grenades, radio sets, and assorted ammunition.

Police said the operations were carried out on the basis of specific intelligence inputs. The arrested individuals have been handed over to local police stations for further investigation.

Authorities added that joint operations are likely to continue in the coming days as part of efforts to curb the movement of armed groups and the circulation of illegal weapons in the state.

Also Read: Security Forces Nab 15 Militants in Manipur, Recover Major Weapons Cache