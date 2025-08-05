Security Forces Nab 15 Militants in Manipur, Recover Major Weapons Cache

In a major crackdown on insurgent activity, security forces in Manipur have arrested 15 active cadres belonging to various valley- and hill-based militant outfits and recovered a significant cache of arms, explosives, and other war-like stores, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Monday.

The joint operations were carried out between July 29 and August 4 by units of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, in close coordination with Manipur Police and other intelligence agencies. The operations spanned multiple sensitive districts including Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Thoubal, Imphal West, and Imphal East.

According to the Ministry's press release, security personnel launched the operations based on specific inputs. The week-long effort led to the seizure of 69 weapons, 16 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, radio sets, large quantities of ammunition, and other combat-related materials. Among the recovered items were looted service weapons, country-made firearms, and explosives capable of causing large-scale damage.

Significant recoveries were made from high-risk forested regions such as Dampi Ridge, Tollen, and K Geljang in Churachandpur, as well as from strategic locations in Imphal East and Imphal West.

Among those apprehended were high-value targets, including self-styled leaders of banned insurgent groups such as the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL), and the United National Liberation Front-Pro (UNLF-P).

The Ministry of Defence stated that these sustained and coordinated operations reflect the firm resolve of the security forces to uphold peace and stability in the region and to prevent any resurgence of militant activity in the state.

