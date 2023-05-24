Ex-BJP MLA among 3 Arrested for Fresh Violence in Manipur

Following the fresh rounds of violence reported in Manipur’s Imphal, former BJP MLA Telvum Thangzalam Haokip and two others were arrested by the security forces on Tuesday.
A combined team of security forces caught Haokip along with two armed men, identified as Bicky Singson and John Gangte, from New Checkon area under Imphal West district, the area which has a mix of Kuki, Meitei and other ethnic groups. Two licensed guns were also seized from Haokip's possession.
Meanwhile, chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh informed that in the conflict-torn state, where at least 71 people were killed and 35,000 were displaced more than a fortnight ago, the ex-MLA was behind the conspiracy to incite fresh unrest.
Notably, fresh rounds of violence were reported in New Checkon Bazaar on Monday where a mob set fire to abandoned homes belonging to members of the Kuki community, after a few miscreants threatened vendors and made them shut down their shops.
Following the fresh tensions, the Indian Army released a statement that read, "Three Army/ Assam Rifles columns were launched in response to input of four armed suspects threatening the shopkeepers at New Chekon area and then subsequently moving to New Lambulane area of Imphal East district. The area was quickly cordoned off by the joint team of Army, Assam Rifles, police and Rapid Action Force (RAF). Swift action resulted in immediate control of crowd which gathered and consequently, three suspects along with two single barrel 12 bore guns were apprehended and handed over to the police."
Haokip was a BJP MLA from Henglep constituency in 2017. Later in 2020, he resigned from the party and joined Congress.
However, ahead of the Assembly elections in 2022, he joined Shiv Sena.