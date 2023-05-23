‘Peace Should Prevail in Manipur’, Says Conrad Sangma Amid Fresh Violence

Amid fresh violence in Manipur, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma stated that his party would reach out to more people across communities for peace to prevail in the state.
The Meghalaya chief minister said, “Today our party took a resolution and we have resolved that peace should prevail in Manipur. We will reach out to more and more people across different communities and regions so that we can bring peace back to Manipur.”
Notably, Imphal witnessed fresh rounds of violence on Sunday night as miscreants set abandoned houses ablaze at New Lambulane. Reportedly, three persons were injured when miscreants fired at them.
Meanwhile, Manipur CM N Biren said that action has been taken against those involved in the incidents and the government had been taking up all measures to restore peace and harmony in the State.
The Chief Minister also informed that security personnel conducted a search operation the whole night after the incident occurred. He further informed that three persons were arrested along with two licensed guns.