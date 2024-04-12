Manipur Reports Fresh Gunfight, Arson Incidents; 2 Injured

Properties worth lakhs were burnt to flames in a massive fire that broke out in a sawmill in Kakching district of Manipur on Friday, reports said.
As per sources, suspected miscreants set ablaze the sawmill situated at Pallel in Kakching district. Though fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the incident occurred, the fire had already engulfed the entire mill before they reached.
Reportedly, timber, machinery, and other property worth approximately Rs. 9 lakh were reduced to ashes in the inferno.
Further, sources said that the police nabbed five suspects who were involved in the arson and the weapons used in the crime were also seized.
In another incident, a gun battle broke out between a group of unidentified gunmen and village defence volunteers in Manipur’s Heirok, reports said.
In the gunfight, two village volunteer sustained injuries, following which some villagers and the volunteers climbed a nearby hill from where gunfire was coming and retaliated, sources said.
Reportedly, the armed men were pushed back upon the retaliation.
Authorities said that additional state and central police forces were dispatched to the region to bring the volatile situation under control.