7 Historical Places in Manipur & Why It's Famous

2. Imphal War Cemetery

The Imphal War Cemetery is a military cemetery located in Imphal, the capital city of the Indian state of Manipur. It was built to commemorate the soldiers who lost their lives in the battles fought in the region during the Second World War. The cemetery contains the graves of more than 1,600 soldiers from the Allied forces, including soldiers from the United Kingdom, India, Canada, Australia, and others. The cemetery also includes a memorial to over 1,200 soldiers from the Indian Army who lost their lives in the region during the war and have no known graves. It is maintained by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission and is a somber reminder of the sacrifices made by the soldiers who fought in the region. The cemetery is a popular destination for visitors who are interested in the history of the Second World War and those who wish to pay their respects to the fallen soldiers.