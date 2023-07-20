For The Very First Time, PM Modi Speaks On Violence In Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, for the very first time, spoke about the violence that has been ongoing in Manipur for the past two months.
PM Modi spoke on the horrifying video footage of two Manipuri women being paraded naked that surfaced online recently.
He said, "I assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. Law will take its course with all its might. What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven."
Speaking to reporters ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament today, the prime minister said, “My heart is filled with pain and anger. The incident from Manipur that has come before us is shameful for any civilised society. I urge all the CMs to further strengthen law & order in their states - especially for the security of women and take the strongest measures. Be it any incident in Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh of Manipur or any corner of the country - rise above politics."
Meanwhile, the Centre earlier today asked Twitter and other social media platforms to take down the video of the two Manipur woman paraded naked as the matter is under probe.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh informed that the state police have made the first arrest in the case. He also condemned the incident saying that there is no place for such heinous acts in the society.
He assured that a thorough investigation is currently underway and strict action will be taken against all the perpetrators.
Taking to Twitter CM Singh said, “My hearts go out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhumane act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday. After taking a Suo-moto cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the Manipur Police swung to action and made the first arrest this morning."
"A thorough investigation is currently underway and we will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment. Let it be known, there is absolutely no place for such heinous acts in our society," he added.
According to Manipur police, the video was shot on May 4 in Kangpokpi district in B Phainom village where both women were allegedly gang-raped after the entire village was burnt down.
The police, however, said the incident happened in another district, though the first information report (FIR) was filed in Kangpokpi.