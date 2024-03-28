Four Held With Huge Cache of Arms, Ammunition In Manipur

Manipur Police made a significant breakthrough with the arrest of four individuals in possession of a substantial cache of arms in Bishnupur district on Thursday.
The apprehended individuals were identified as Salam Rameshwor Singh, Tongbram Gyanjit Singh, Pukhrem Ingocha Singh, and Thokchom Temba.
The seized items included three SLR Rifles, four empty magazines, twenty live rounds, seven mobile phones, a Baofeng Walkie Talkie Set, and two cars, among other items. The arrests were made on Tuesday along IV Road, Moirang Thoya to Tronglaobi, Bishnupur District.
A case has been registered for further investigation into the matter.
In a separate statement on Thursday, Manipur Police ensured the smooth movement of 146 and 195 vehicles along NH-37 and NH-2 respectively, transporting essential items. Stringent security measures have been implemented in vulnerable areas, with security convoys deployed in sensitive stretches to facilitate safe vehicle movement.
A total of 129 checkpoints were established across different districts of Manipur, leading to the detention of 340 individuals for various violations.
Furthermore, security forces conducted search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. The recovered items included an Insas LMG Rifle with magazine, a 9 mm SMG carbine with magazine, a Double barrel gun, HE Hand Grenades, mortar shells, an IED, tear smoke shells, stun shells, Anti-Riot cartridges, Detonators, live ammunitions, and blank cartridges from Gwarok Hill, Thoubal District.