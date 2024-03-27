Indian Army Seize Arms and Explosives In Manipur

Indian Army, in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies, launched coordinated operations based on actionable intelligence in Manipur. The operations targeted two separate locations in Bishnupur and Imphal East districts, leading to significant seizures of arms, ammunition, and explosives.
In a joint effort with Bishnupur Police and Manipur Commando, the first operation in Kumbi area yielded a cache including firearms such as a .303 rifle, a 9mm carbine, and a country-made pistol, along with hand grenades and other war-like stores.
Simultaneously, a meticulous search operation was conducted in the general area of Maphou, Imphal East district. This operation resulted in the discovery of a substantial cache of arms and explosives, including improvised and Pompie mortars, grenades, and ammunition.
These successful seizures highlight the effectiveness of coordinated efforts by security forces in combating illicit activities in the region. The recovered items have been handed over to Manipur Police, emphasizing the collaborative approach towards ensuring peace and stability in Manipur and upholding the rule of law.