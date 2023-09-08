Fresh Spate Of Violence In Manipur's Tengnoupal; Casualties Reported

Fresh spate of violence has been reported at Pallel in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on Friday in which multiple casualties have been reported.
The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) in a media statement said, “Around 7 a.m. Meitei militants led by Manipur Police Commando attacked Pallel, a Kuki-Zo village in Tengnoupal District. The villagers fled for their lives after they were attacked from all sides. Meira Paibis were seen thronging the street of Pallel. Many Meitei who took part in the attack were feared injured or killed.”
It is however unclear as to how the clash erupted at Pallel this morning. Security forces have initiated evacuation of civilians from the affected areas. It is also learned that a number of villagers have taken shelter in a BSF camp and a school.
Unconfirmed reports suggest that at least four civilians were killed in the incident. Further details awaited.