Fresh Spate Of Violence In Manipur's Tengnoupal; Casualties Reported

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) in a media statement said, “Around 7 a.m. Meitei militants led by Manipur Police Commando attacked Pallel, a Kuki-Zo village in Tengnoupal District. The villagers fled for their lives after they were attacked from all sides. Meira Paibis were seen thronging the street of Pallel. Many Meitei who took part in the attack were feared injured or killed.”