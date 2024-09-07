Manipur: One Killed, Six Injured In Rocket Attack By Kuki Militants

Khuraijam Athouba, spokesperson for the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), condemned the attacks, describing them as some of the deadliest in recent times. He reported that Kuki militants had targeted the homeland of Mairembam Koireng Singh, the first Chief Minister of Manipur, destroying his statue and property. Athouba called for an indefinite public emergency in the state, urging residents to seek refuge in safe areas.