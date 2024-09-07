Manipur: One Killed, Six Injured In Rocket Attack By Kuki Militants

In a devastating escalation of violence, Kuki militants deployed long-range rockets among civilian populations in two locations in Manipur's Bishnupur district, resulting in the death of 78-year-old RK Rabei and injuries to six others.
In response to the attacks, teams of Manipur police and additional security forces have been dispatched to conduct combing operations in the adjoining hill ranges. The assault led to the destruction of three bunkers—two in Mualsang village and one in Laika Mualsau village of Churachandpur district.
The situation further deteriorated when the Superintendent of Police (SP) was fired upon by suspected Kuki militants. The police team, including the SP, engaged in a fierce exchange of fire, successfully repelling the attack. A military chopper has been deployed for aerial patrolling to support ongoing efforts.
Senior officers, including the Inspector General of Police and Deputy Inspector General of Police, have visited the affected areas to oversee countermeasures and manage the volatile situation. A Mobile Forensic Unit from the DFS, Manipur, is on-site to gather evidence.
Manipur Police stated on X, "High level security meetings have been conducted to take stock of the law and order. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and the police are prepared to respond to any contingency that may arise."
Khuraijam Athouba, spokesperson for the Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), condemned the attacks, describing them as some of the deadliest in recent times. He reported that Kuki militants had targeted the homeland of Mairembam Koireng Singh, the first Chief Minister of Manipur, destroying his statue and property. Athouba called for an indefinite public emergency in the state, urging residents to seek refuge in safe areas.
Earlier, on Thursday, the Indian Army and Manipur Police conducted a joint operation in Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts, recovering a significant cache of arms and ammunition, including a heavy-caliber launcher, a 12-bore double-barrel rifle, a .177 rifle with magazine, two pistols, a pompi gun, five grenades, and additional ammunition.
The PRO Defence, Manipur, stated, "In a significant push towards restoring peace and stability in Manipur, the Indian Army ramped up its search operations across the region to counter the surge of violent activities. In coordination with Manipur Police, the Army successfully executed a joint operation on 05 September 2024," as per the statement from the PRO Defence, Manipur.”