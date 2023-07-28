Gaurav Gogoi Among 20 MPs of INDIA Bloc to Visit Manipur on July 29 & 30

At least 20 Members of Parliament (MPs) belonging to I.N.D.I.A alliance including Gaurav Gogoi will be visiting violence-hit Manipur on July 29 and 30.
The following is the delegation of MPs who will visit the violence-hit northeastern state:
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (INC)
Gaurav Gogoi (INC)
Rajiv Ranjan Singh (JD-U)
Sushmita Dev (TMC)
Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK)
Sandosh Kumar P. (CPI)
A. A. Rahim (CPI-M)
Prof. Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD)
Javed Ali Khan (SP)
Mahua Maji (JMM)
P.P. Mohammed Faizal (NCP)
Aneel Prasad Hedge (JD-U)
E.T.Mohammed Basheer (IUML)
N.K. Premachandran (RSP)
Sushil Gupta (AAP)
Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena)
D. Ravikumar (VCK)
Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan (VCK)
Jayant Singh (RLD)
Phulo Devi Netam (INC)
Meanwhile, a few leaders of Trinamool Congress (TMC) are camping in Manipur including Sushmita Dev.
The other TMC leaders are- Derek O Brian, Kalyan Banerjee, Kakoli Dastidar and Dola Sen.
It may be mentioned that since the beginning of the monsoon session of the Parliament, opposition parties have been pressing for their demand. The government has said it is ready for debate on the issue but the opposition has insisted on debate under adjournment motion.