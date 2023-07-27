Team Of INDIA Alliance MPs To Visit Manipur On July 26-27

A delegation of opposition MPs belonging to I.N.D.I.A alliance will be visiting to Manipur on July 29 and 30. The visit comes even as the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has accepted the notice given by the opposition parties for no-confidence motion against the government.
The opposition leaders have said that they decided to go for no-confidence motion to seek reply from the government and the Prime Minister on various issues including the situation in Manipur.
"A team of INDIA alliance MPs will visit Manipur on July 29, 30," an opposition leader said.
Since the beginning of the monsoon session of the Parliament, opposition parties have been pressing for their demand. The government has said it is ready for debate on the issue but the opposition has insisted on debate under adjournment motion.
Both Houses of Parliament saw disruptions on Thursday also.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had visited Manipur and announced several steps to restore peace. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had visited the state in June.