Manipur

Hailstorm Leaves Trail of Destruction in Manipur, CM Extends Support to Victims

The intense hailstorm, lasting nearly 15 minutes, caused widespread destruction in the Imphal valley, damaging homes and uprooting trees.
Hailstorm Leaves Trail of Destruction in Manipur, CM Extends Support to Victims
Hailstorm Leaves Trail of Destruction in Manipur, CM Extends Support to Victims
Pratidin Time

Heavy rain accompanied by a cyclonic hailstorm battered Manipur on Sunday afternoon, wreaking havoc across the state.

The intense hailstorm, lasting nearly 15 minutes, caused widespread destruction in the Imphal valley, damaging homes and uprooting trees.

The deluge resulted in severe waterlogging on several roads in Imphal city, with an uprooted tree falling on an auto rickshaw, causing partial damage. Tragically, numerous birds were found dead on the streets due to the hailstorm's impact.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh issued an urgent assistance alert and opened helpline numbers in various districts.

Taking to platform 'X', Biren Singh wrote, "In the wake of the recent hailstorm impacting several areas across Manipur, our priority is ensuring swift assistance for those in need."

The helpline numbers in various districts are as follows: 

1. Bishnupur District: 9856401043

2. Tengnoupal District: 9366556373

3. Kakching District: 8787682707 / 9862054678

4. Tamenglong District: 9402816594

5. Imphal East District: 9366390171

6. Jiribam District: 70850 52630

7. Kangpokpi District: 81320 67577

8. Thoubal District: 7042114822 / 8787668199

9. Senapati District: 7628992200

10. Chandel District: 81199 34085

11. Churachandpur District: 8837095176

12. Kamjong District: 7630897455

13. Imphal West District: 8132854956

Hailstorm Leaves Trail of Destruction in Manipur, CM Extends Support to Victims
Rain, Hailstorm Ravage Assam's Kamrup District: Houses Damaged, Residents Injured
Biren Singh
Hailstorm

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
manipur>>north-east/manipur/hailstorm-leaves-trail-of-destruction-in-manipur-cm-extends-support-to-victims
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com