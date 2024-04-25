Heavy Security Deployed For 2nd Phase Polling In Outer Manipur

With the second phase of elections in Outer Manipur scheduled for April 26, authorities initiated extensive security measures, settling up 857 polling stations and deploying 87 companies of paramilitary forces, and over 4,000 state police personnel across the region.
Chief Electoral Officer Pradeep Kumar Jha told ANI that the upcoming phase encompasses 857 polling stations, including nine special polling stations. To ensure the integrity of the electoral process, 87 companies of central paramilitary forces and a substantial contingent of state police forces have been mobilized.
Highlighting efforts towards gender inclusivity, Jha mentioned that 191 polling stations will be exclusively managed by women polling personnel.
The decision to conduct polling in two phases in Outer Manipur comes in the wake of security concerns, particularly following incidents of violence during the opening phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 19. The state witnessed tragic ethnic clashes in the past, prompting authorities to take stringent security measures.
While Inner Manipur already cast its votes in the initial phase, parts of Outer Manipur participated as well. However, the remaining segments of Outer Manipur will undergo voting in the upcoming second phase.
Earlier, re-polling was conducted in 11 polling stations of Inner Manipur due to incidents of violence and vandalism, ensuring a fair electoral process.
In the upcoming elections, the constituency of Outer Manipur is currently held by Lorho Phoze of the Naga People Front, which is now a part of the BJP-led NDA alliance. The BJP has announced its support for Kachui Timothy Zimik, the NPF candidate for Outer Manipur, who faces competition from Congress MLA Alfred K Arthur, representing the joint Opposition candidate of the INDIA bloc.
The voter turnout in Manipur on April 19 exceeded 69 per cent, reflecting active participation in the democratic process. The remaining 13 segments of Outer Manipur are scheduled for voting on April 26, with the counting of votes slated for June 4.