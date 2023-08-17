Huge Cache of Arms & Ammunition Found Abandoned on Roadside in Manipur

Based on a reliable input, the Manipur Police recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition on Wednesday night.
According to reports, the state police learnt about the presence of some arms in and around the adjoining area of Apunlok Cannal of Phayeng and Kadangband towards Twuikun Village and accordingly, a search operation was launched at 2.45 pm by a team led by Dr. S. Ibomcha Singh, Superintendent of Police Imphal West, including M. Amit Singh, ASP (Ops) IW, Dysp (ops) RK. Eden Singh, Insp. P. Achouba Meetei OC-CDO-IW, H. Sanjoy Meitei, OC Lamsang-PS.
The police during the operation recovered the undernoted articles found abandoned on the western side corner of Apunlok Cannal of Phayeng Kadangband road:
1) 3 (three) nos. of Pistol.
2) 2 (two) nos. of Pistol Magzine.
3) 1 (one) no. of Sub-Machine Gun 9 mm Carbine without magazine.
4) 6 (six) nos. of HE-36 Hand Grenades without detonator.
5) 10 (ten) nos. of Tube Launching.
6) 12 (twelve) nos. of Ballistic rounds marked with H7.62D and
7) 6 nos. of Grenade Firing Rings.
The above recovered articles were seized at the spot at 3.20 pm by observing formalities. Hence, a regular case is registered for investigation.
It should be noted that since the beginning of May, there have been ongoing ethnic battles between the Kuki tribes, who are the majority in five of the neighbouring hill districts, and the Meiteis, who are the majority in Imphal Valley.
The ethnic clash have so far resulted in close to 160 fatalities, more than 50,000 people being displaced, and divisions between administrative and police structures based on community, this is based on media reports.