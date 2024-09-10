Indefinite Curfew Imposed in 3 Manipur Dists Amid Escalating Ethnic Violence

An indefinite curfew has been imposed in Manipur's Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal districts starting at 11 am on Tuesday, sources said.
This measure comes in response to ongoing protests demanding the transfer of unified command to the Manipur government to oversee security operations amid escalating ethnic violence.
According to the order, the curfew will exempt individuals engaged in essential services, including health care, public health engineering, municipal staff, power sector employees, and petrol station operators. Additionally, court operations, the movement of flight passengers, and media personnel will be permitted to continue.
The conflict between the Meiteis and Kukis, which began in May 2023, has intensified recently with the use of drones and rockets in attacks. A former soldier was killed late Sunday night after inadvertently crossing the "buffer zone" between Meitei and Kuki territories. Since September 1, at least nine individuals have died in drone and long-range rocket assaults on Meitei villages.
Protests erupted in Imphal on Sunday, with thousands of students taking to the streets and issuing a 24-hour ultimatum for the authorities to meet their demand of transferring unified command to the state government. Currently, the command is managed by a team including Union home ministry officials, the state security adviser, and the army.
Earlier yesterday, the Director of School Education had directed schools in Manipur to remain shut on September 9 and 10 amid escalating violence and unrest in the state government by Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led BJP government.