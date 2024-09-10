Women Continue Torchlight Protest Amid Fresh Violence in Manipur

As violence resurges in Manipur, women in Imphal staged a torchlight protest on Monday night, demanding peace and justice. The demonstrators marched through the streets of Thangmeiband, holding torches and posters while shouting slogans to express their outrage at the ongoing unrest.
Earlier in the day, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, along with 18 MLAs, met Governor L. Acharya following the latest outbreak of violence in the state. Security concerns have heightened, with the Assam Rifles (AR) deploying anti-drone systems in fringe areas to counter potential threats from rogue drones. Additionally, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is bringing in more anti-drone guns to bolster security efforts.
In a social media post, the Manipur Police stated, AR has deployed a few anti-drone systems in the state at fringe areas to repel any rogue drones. CRPF has also tested one anti-drone system and given it to the force deployed in the State. Some more anti-drone guns are being brought to the state by CRPF shortly."
The unrest has also spurred student protests. On Monday, students from various schools, colleges, and universities in Imphal marched toward Raj Bhavan, demanding the resignation of top officials, including the Director General of Police, the Security Advisor, and the Governor. The students carried banners and posters, calling for the withdrawal of paramilitary forces and urging all 50 MLAs to resign on moral grounds.
The protests escalated as students staged a sit-in on the streets, chanting slogans and blocking roads to amplify their demands.
In a related development, Chief Minister N Biren Singh handed over an ex-gratia payment of ₹10 lakh to the family of Surbala Devi, who was killed in recent violence in Koutruk. In a statement shared on social media, the Chief Minister expressed solidarity with the bereaved family, saying, "While no financial assistance can truly compensate for the life lost, it is our responsibility to stand by the affected families and offer them support in these difficult times."