Women Continue Torchlight Protest Amid Fresh Violence in Manipur

In a related development, Chief Minister N Biren Singh handed over an ex-gratia payment of ₹10 lakh to the family of Surbala Devi, who was killed in recent violence in Koutruk. In a statement shared on social media, the Chief Minister expressed solidarity with the bereaved family, saying, "While no financial assistance can truly compensate for the life lost, it is our responsibility to stand by the affected families and offer them support in these difficult times."