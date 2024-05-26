Indian Army Averts Major Incident by Diffusing IEDs in Manipur's Imphal East

In a significant achievement, alert and vigilant soldiers of the Indian Army successfully diffused three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Manipur's Imphal East district. The IEDs were discovered on the road connecting Nongdam Tangkhul and Etham Tangkhul villages, near Maphou Dam.
During a routine area domination and surveillance operation, Army personnel noticed the three IEDs placed in tandem along the road. Acting swiftly, the Army cordoned off the area and summoned the Bomb Disposal Squad. The squad arrived promptly and safely diffused the IEDs, preventing potential loss of life and injury to locals.
The Indian Army's swift action highlights their steadfast commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the citizens in Manipur. This operation underscores the continuous vigilance and dedication of the security forces in maintaining peace and preventing threats in the region.