SC Dismisses Contempt Case Against Manipur Govt Over Property Protection Amidst Ongoing Violence

The bench, led by Justice Bela M. Trivedi, determined that the plea was not maintainable, citing that all necessary steps were being taken by the state government to address the situation.
In a recent ruling, the Supreme Court dismissed a contempt case against the Manipur government and its authorities for their alleged failure to protect the properties of those displaced by the ongoing violence in the state.

This decision comes amidst heightened tensions and displacement in Manipur, as the state grapples with ongoing violence. The Supreme Court's ruling underscores the court's stance that the authorities are actively working to mitigate the crisis and safeguard affected properties.

