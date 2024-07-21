Indian Army & Manipur Police Thwart Major Threat; 8 IEDs Defused in Imphal East

In a swift and decisive operation, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Manipur Police, successfully detected and defused eight Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in the Saichang Itham area of Imphal East district, Manipur. This prompt action averted a potentially catastrophic tragedy in the region.
Responding to specific intelligence, the Army's Bomb Disposal Team swiftly neutralized the IEDs, which collectively weighed approximately 33 kilograms. The devices were strategically placed to target security forces and commuters, posing a significant threat to public safety. The affected area is primarily used by farmers and cattle grazers from Moirangpurel and Itham villages.
This successful intervention not only prevented a major incident but also dealt a significant blow to the malicious plans of those intending to carry out subversive activities in the region. The operation underscores the effective coordination between the Indian Army and local police in safeguarding the community.