Indian Army & Police Recover Arms Cache in Joint Operation in Manipur

A joint operation conducted by the Indian Army and Manipur Police near Imphal East district yielded significant results on July 7, following targeted intelligence about the presence of arms and ammunition in the area.
The operation, complicated by difficult terrain, utilized an Army Explosive Detection Dog to assist the search team. It concluded with the recovery of a cache that included a Heavy Caliber (70mm) Launcher, two 9mm Pistols, a 12 Bore-Single Barrel Gun, an Improvised Grenade Launcher, six Grenades, two Tube Launchers, as well as ammunition and other war-like stores.
The recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation. This successful operation highlights the effective collaboration between security forces in addressing potential security threats posed by illegal arms and ammunition in the region.