Infantry Day Celebrations: Army Pays Tribute to Valorous Soldiers in Manipur and Nagaland

The Indian Army honored the valor and sacrifices of its brave Infantry soldiers with commemorative ceremonies held at Leimakhong Military Station in Manipur and Zakhama Military Station in Nagaland on the occasion of the 78th Infantry Day, according to an official press release.
The Army also observed Shaurya Diwas, marking the anniversary of its successful landing at Srinagar Airfield on October 27, 1947. This historic event played a pivotal role in preventing Kashmir from falling into the hands of invading Pakistani tribals and forces, becoming the first successful military operation of Independent India.
In tribute to the fallen heroes, solemn wreath-laying ceremonies were held at the war memorials in Leimakhong and Zakhama. A special documentary highlighting the contributions of the Corps of Infantry in safeguarding the nation through various military operations was also screened.
The ceremonies were attended by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Red Shield Division, along with officers, Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), soldiers, and veterans.
The event symbolized the deep bond between generations of soldiers and their shared commitment to duty, as they collectively paid homage to the Infantry’s enduring legacy of courage and service to the nation.