Indian Army Commemorates 62nd Walong Day with Month-Long Tributes to 1962 War Heroes

The commemorative activities will encompass a range of events designed to engage local communities and honor the memory of the fallen heroes. These include white-water rafting, motorcycle and bicycle rallies, battlefield and adventure treks, and a half marathon, all symbolizing the adventurous spirit of the Indian Army amidst the rugged terrain of Arunachal Pradesh. Additionally, medical and veterinary camps will be conducted in remote villages, further strengthening the bond between the Army and the local population.