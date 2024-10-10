Indian Army Commemorates 62nd Walong Day with Month-Long Tributes to 1962 War Heroes

The Indian Army is set to embark on a month-long series of events to commemorate the 62nd anniversary of the Battle of Walong, a pivotal moment during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. These commemorations, marking "Walong Day," will begin on October 17, 2024, and conclude on November 14, 2024, honouring the bravery, sacrifice, and resilience of the soldiers who defended India’s Eastern front.
The commemorative activities will encompass a range of events designed to engage local communities and honor the memory of the fallen heroes. These include white-water rafting, motorcycle and bicycle rallies, battlefield and adventure treks, and a half marathon, all symbolizing the adventurous spirit of the Indian Army amidst the rugged terrain of Arunachal Pradesh. Additionally, medical and veterinary camps will be conducted in remote villages, further strengthening the bond between the Army and the local population.
The culmination of the events on November 14 will feature the inauguration of the newly renovated Walong War Memorial, a solemn tribute to the soldiers who gave their lives for the nation. The day’s proceedings will include a wreath-laying ceremony, a vivid battle narration, and cultural performances by traditional Mishmi and Meyor dancers, celebrating the rich heritage of the region.
Moreover, key infrastructure projects aimed at improving connectivity and security in the border areas will be inaugurated, including the Shaurya Sthal at Lama Spur. A special felicitation ceremony will honor the next of kin of war heroes, veterans, and the families of porters who contributed significantly during the operations, showcasing the Army's commitment to recognizing their invaluable contributions.
The Indian Army invites the public to join in this month-long tribute, paying homage to the courage and sacrifice of the heroes of Walong, while also inspiring future generations to uphold the values of service and duty to the nation.