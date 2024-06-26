Joint Op by Infantry Battalion & Police Uncovers Significant Arms Cache in Manipur

In a coordinated effort responding to specific intelligence, the Infantry Battalion and Manipur Police launched a joint search operation in Sanasabi, Imphal East district of Manipur on June 26, 2024. The operation, supported by explosive detection dogs, aimed to locate and secure suspected arms and ammunition in the area.
Following an extensive search, the joint team successfully recovered a substantial quantity of weapons and military equipment. The recovered items include five bolt action 303 Rifles, two 12 Bore Guns, three Long Range Improvised heavy Mortars (Pompi), and a 9mm Pistol, alongside various types of ammunition and other war-like stores.
The recovered cache has been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation.