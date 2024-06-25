Manipur: Security Forces Uncover Massive Arms, Ammo Stockpile

Manipur Police along with security forces carried out exercises including area domination in the vulnerable hill and valley districts of the state. These operations resulted in significant recoveries of arms and ammunition and the dismantling of illegal structures, as per reports on Tuesday.
During operations in Kadangband, security forces recovered a Heckler & Koch assault rifle, a Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), a carbine, three 0.32 mm pistols, a 9mm pistol, and three 12-inch single barrel guns. The security forces also dismantled an illegal bunker in the region.
Meanwhile, simultaneous operations in Tera Karong village led to the seizure of two country-made rifles, five HE-36 hand grenades, four detonators, a stun grenade, and two tear gas shells.
Security forces have also secured essential supply routes, ensuring the safe movement of 64 vehicles along national highway-37 and 225 vehicles along national highway-2. These convoys, carrying essential items, were provided with strict security measures, particularly in vulnerable locations, to guarantee their safe passage.
To boost security measures across Manipur, a total of 123 checkpoints (Nakas) have been set in various districts, both in the hills and the valley, the officials said. These measures led to 95 detentions for various violations.