Joint Operations in Manipur Lead to Major Weapons and Ammunition Seizure

In a series of coordinated operations involving the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and other paramilitary forces, significant quantities of weapons, ammunition, and war-like stores have been recovered across various districts of Manipur. The joint operations were marked by meticulous planning and the use of advanced technology, including explosive detection dogs and metal detectors.
On August 28, 2024, acting on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police raided a suspected insurgent hideout in the Sekmaijin area of Kakching district. The operation led to the recovery of a Sten Mark-V rifle, two 12-bore single-barrel rifles, two 9mm pistols, nine hand grenades, and other war-like materials.
Two days later, on August 30, 2024, in Kangpokpi district, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police unearthed more weapons from Changsang near Sagolmang and Ekau Mullam near Saikul. The recovered items included a Soviet rifle, a locally made rifle, a bolt-action rifle, a 0.22 pistol, an improvised mortar, six "Pompis" (homemade guns), and additional war-like stores.
On September 1, 2024, another operation was conducted across Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, and Chandel districts, targeting areas in Manipur R Corridor, Molnom-Senam Hills, and Saivom Hills. This operation resulted in the seizure of a 51mm mortar, an MA-3 Mk-II rifle, an AK-47, two Lathode guns, a .303 rifle, six 9mm pistols, seven single-barrel 12-bore guns, two .22 rifles, twelve single-barrel 12-bore guns, eleven Pompi guns, 49 improvised explosive devices, grenades, tear gas shells, ammunition, and other war-like materials.
These successful operations have led to the recovery of over 50 weapons and large quantities of ammunition. All recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and disposal.