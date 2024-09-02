Manipur Govt Takes Action After Kuki Militants' Drone Attack on Koutruk Villagers

Additionally, the District Magistrate of Imphal West, Th. Kirankumar, issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, effective from September 1, 2024. The order restricted public movement outside their residences due to ongoing law and order concerns. However, a temporary relaxation of the curfew has been announced for September 2, 2024, from 05:00 AM to 10:00 PM to allow residents to purchase essential items. This relaxation excludes gatherings, protests, and rallies without prior approval. Essential services and sectors, including health, electricity, media, and airport operations, are exempt from the curfew restrictions.