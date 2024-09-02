Manipur Govt Takes Action After Kuki Militants' Drone Attack on Koutruk Villagers

On September 1, 2024, the Manipur Government reported a distressing attack on unarmed villagers in Koutruk, Imphal West. Kuki militants allegedly used drones, bombs, and sophisticated weapons, resulting in the death of two individuals, including a woman, and injuring several others. The injured include Inao Takhellambam, Thadoi Heigrujam, Ngangbam Rojia Devi, Ngasepam Robert Singh, Nongmaithem Ningoleima, Sanabam Geeta, Yurenjam Inao, Ahanthem Sunita, and Ngangom Bidyasagar.
Also, two police personnel sustained injuries in the incident.
The Manipur Government condemned the attack as an attempt to disrupt the state’s efforts to restore peace. Immediate measures have been taken to address the situation, with a heightened alert issued to all district SSPs. The alert includes instructions for maximum vigilance, coordination between forces, and joint combing operations to prevent further incidents.
Additionally, the District Magistrate of Imphal West, Th. Kirankumar, issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, effective from September 1, 2024. The order restricted public movement outside their residences due to ongoing law and order concerns. However, a temporary relaxation of the curfew has been announced for September 2, 2024, from 05:00 AM to 10:00 PM to allow residents to purchase essential items. This relaxation excludes gatherings, protests, and rallies without prior approval. Essential services and sectors, including health, electricity, media, and airport operations, are exempt from the curfew restrictions.
The District Magistrate emphasized that any emergency movements or processions must be approved by the authorities.