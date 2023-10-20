Justice Siddharth Mridul Takes Oath as Chief Justice of Manipur

Justice Siddharth Mridul was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Manipur High Court. The inauguration ceremony took place at the Raj Bhawan in Imphal, where Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey administered the oath.
Among those in attendance at the swearing-in event were Chief Minister N Biren Singh and various members of his cabinet.
The recently inaugurated Chief Justice of Manipur High Court expressed his delight at the appointment and conveyed his eagerness to serve a productive tenure. He pledged to diligently address the pending cases, totaling approximately 3,335, at the High Court of Manipur.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh extended gratitude to the Central government for filling the position of Chief Justice on a regular basis, as it had been managed by an interim appointee for an extended period.
It's worth noting that the Manipur High Court had been operating under Acting Chief Justice M.V. Muralidharan since the position became vacant in February 2023.