Kuki Villagers Ensure Safe Return of Disoriented Meitei Woman in Manipur's Tense Atmosphere

The woman, who appeared disoriented and confused, was noticed by concerned Kuki villagers in the Senam area of the Tengnoupal district on July 30, 2024. Despite the prevailing tension between the Meitei and Kuki communities, the villagers ensured her safety and well-being. Upon being approached, the woman revealed that her husband had been missing for over five months, and she was searching for him when she mistakenly crossed from Pallel into the Kuki area.