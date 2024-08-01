Kuki Villagers Ensure Safe Return of Disoriented Meitei Woman in Manipur's Tense Atmosphere

In a heartening display of humanity amidst the ongoing communal tensions in Manipur, a 45-year-old Meitei woman, a resident of Pangal Tabi, Manning Lekai in Kakching, was safely returned to her community after straying into a Kuki area.
The woman, who appeared disoriented and confused, was noticed by concerned Kuki villagers in the Senam area of the Tengnoupal district on July 30, 2024. Despite the prevailing tension between the Meitei and Kuki communities, the villagers ensured her safety and well-being. Upon being approached, the woman revealed that her husband had been missing for over five months, and she was searching for him when she mistakenly crossed from Pallel into the Kuki area.
Recognizing her distress, the Kuki villagers immediately took action, ensuring her safety and contacting the Assam Rifles at a nearby Mobile Vehicle Checkpost in Tengnoupal. The Assam Rifles, responding promptly, escorted her to Pallel and handed her over to the police.
This act of kindness by the Kuki villagers highlights a rare moment of harmony and mutual respect between the two communities during a time of significant unrest in the state. Their prompt and empathetic response not only ensured the safety of the Meitei woman but also sent a strong message of hope and unity amidst the ongoing challenges in Manipur.