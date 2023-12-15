Kuki-Zo Burial Ceremony Amidst 12-Hour Shutdown in Manipur's Kangpokpi District

Manipur's Kangpokpi district witnessed a 12-hour total shutdown, hoisting up of black flag and mourning during the burial ceremony of the Kuki-Zo dead bodies in the ongoing ethnic violence in the state since May 3.
23 dead bodies including four untraceable/missing dead bodies were given a decent and honorable burial today at Martyrs Cemetery at Phaijang village in Kangpokpi district.
Altogether, 58 Kuki-Zo people have been killed in ongoing Manipur violence till date out of which 22 dead bodies had already been buried earlier, four dead bodies were untraceable/missing and 13 dead bodies were transferred to Churachandpur district as requested by their families while 19 dead bodies were flown home yesterday from Imphal.
Among the 23 dead bodies including the four untraceable dead bodies buried today, include the dead bodies of a 7-year-old Tonsing Hangshing and his mother Meena Hangshing who were burnt alive inside an ambulance.
The dead body of a Meitei woman, Lydia Lourembam, wife of Lourembam Inaoton, who was burnt alive along with Tonsing Hangshing and Meena Hangshing was also among the dead bodies buried today.