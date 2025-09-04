Kuki-Zo Council Agrees to Reopen National Highway 2 After Tripartite Agreement

The Kuki-Zo council has took a remarkable decision to open the National Highway 2 for the commuters and essential goods.

After a series of meeting between the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) officials and delegation of Kuki-Zo Council(KZC) the decision was made for the highway opening.This Meeting was held on Delhi.

Kuki-Zo council has given commitment to cooperate with security forces deployed by Government of India to maintain peace along NH-02.

Along with that a three party meeting was held among the representative of MHA,Government of Manipur and Kuki National Organisation and United People’s front at New Delhi today.

The meeting concluded with the signing of tripartite suspension of operations agreement on non-negotiable term and condition(Gound rules) to be effective from the day of signing of agreement of one year period.

Joint Monitoring Group will closely monitor enforcement of ground rules, and violations will be dealt with rigidly in future, including review of the Suspension of Operations(SoO) Agreement.

Among other provisions,the revised ground rules reitareted:

Theterritorial integrity of Manipur. Need for a negotiated solution to bring lasting peace and stabilityto the State of Manipur.

3. KNO and UPF have also agreed to:

Relocate seven designated camps away from areas vulnerable to conflict. Reduce the number of designated camps. Relocate the weapons with nearest CRPF/BSF camps. Stringent physical verification of cadres by Security Forces to de-list foreign nationals, if any.

