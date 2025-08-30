Major Landslide At Sonapur, Vehicular Movement Disrupted on NH-6

A massive landslide hit Sonapur early on Saturday, completely blocking vehicular movement on National Highway-6 connecting Silchar-Shillong-Guwahati.

Reportedly, the landslide caused a major portion of the hillside, including large trees and rocks, to collapse onto the highway, making it impassable. As a result, all kings of vehicles traveling along NH-6 have been halted, leaving thousands of trucks, buses, and other vehicles stranded.

The disruption has also severed road connectivity between the Barak Valley and neighboring northeastern states such as Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

On the other hand, the East Jaintia Hills administration has deployed teams to clear the debris and reopen the road as quickly as possible. Until the highway is restored, district authorities have urged drivers to use alternate routes to continue their journey safely.

