Locals Stage Protest As Police Stop Rahul Gandhi’s Convoy in Manipur

Locals in Manipur expressed their outrage as the state police stopped the carcade of Rahul Gandhi in Bishnupur on Thursday.
Gandhi, who was on a two-day visit to Manipur, was on his way to Churachandpur, one of the most affected by the recent violence over the territorial integrity issue. Rahul Gandhi's convoy was stopped 20 km from Imphal as the Manipur police feared violence along the route.
The locals, who belonged to various civil society organisations and student unions, said that they wanted to meet Gandhi and apprise him of their grievances and demands.
The locals also condemned the police action of firing tear gas shells to disperse the protesters who had surrounded Gandhi’s convoy in Bishnupur.
They said that the police action was unwarranted and violated their democratic rights. They also alleged that the police action was done at the behest of the BJP-led government, which wanted to prevent Gandhi from reaching Churachandpur.
Gandhi, however, managed to reach Churachandpur by helicopter, where he met the families of those killed in the violence.