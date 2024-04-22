Lok Sabha Elections: Repolling Underway at 11 Stations In Manipur Following Violence
Following incidents of violence at 11 polling stations in the inner-Manipur Parliamentary constituency on April 19, the Election Commission had ordered the repolling at these stations, and today (April 22), the repolling began amid tight security.
Earlier, some miscreants had allegedly opened fire and even destroyed EVMs at these polling stations during the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
On Friday (April 19), Manipur saw a voter turnout of 69.18 per cent till 7 pm.
The affected polling stations where repolling is being conducted are Moirangkampu Sajeb Upper Primary School and S. Ibobi Primary School (East Wing), in the Khurai assembly constituency, four in Kshetrigao, one in Thongju, three in Uripok, and one in Konthoujam.
In these cases, one civilian was reported to be injured after the firing, and clashes were reported at a polling booth in Moirangkampu Sajeb Awang Leikai of Imphal, Manipur, during voting in the Lok Sabha elections.
All 32 assembly segments of the inner Manipur parliamentary constituency and 15 assembly segments of the outer Manipur (ST) parliamentary constituency voted for the Lok Sabha.
The voting for the remaining 13 segments of Outer Manipur will be held in the second phase on April 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.