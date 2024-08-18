Security Forces Seize Cache of Arms and Ammo in Manipur's Bishnupur

In a significant security operation conducted across fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts, security forces in Manipur have seized a cache of weaponry and ammunition from Wangoo Naodakhong Meichakpi Hill in Bishnupur District on Sunday.
Security Forces recovered one 9mm CMG, one 9mm pistol, one country-made pistol, and two 9mm magazines. Additionally, the operation unearthed two HE-36 hand grenades, one 2" mortar high-explosive bomb, one 2" mortar illuminating bomb, and thirty live ammunition rounds.
Meanwhile, Search operations in Lower Loiching Ridge general area in Manipur's Kangpokpi district led to the recovery of a substantial cache of arms and ammunition on Friday.
Manipur Police informed that a 9 mm pistol with magazine, a 112-bore single barrel rifle, an improvised 7.62 mm SLR, an improvised 9 mm CMG with magazine, one each of short-ranged and long-ranged improvised mortars with bombs, a Baofeng radio set with charger, a MK III A2 grenade, a hand grenade detonator, two smoke stun shells, and 14 rounds of live ammunition.
Notably, Manipur Police have been actively working to curb the spread of illicit firearms among the masses for larger public safety and to bring an end to violent outbursts.