Meitei Woman Killed in Fresh Attack by Suspected Kuki Militants in Manipur

A 39-year-old Meitei woman, Sapam Ongbi Sophia, was killed in a fresh attack by suspected Kuki militants in Manipur’s Bishnipur district on Saturday morning. Police confirmed that Sophia, a resident of Wathalambi village in the Kumbi area, was fatally shot while inside her home.
The attack occurred around 11:30 AM when a group of militants, firing from the Laichingthak hilltop, targeted the lower Saiton Wathalambi village in the Kumbi Assembly constituency. Sophia was struck by two bullets and succumbed to her injuries.
Following the attack, Border Security Force (BSF) and police personnel exchanged fire with the militants for approximately 30 minutes. The militants eventually retreated, leaving behind the devastating aftermath in the Meitei village.
This attack comes just two days after the killing of 31-year-old Zosangkim Hmar in Jiribam on Thursday night. Various Kuki civil society organizations have blamed the Meitei community for Hmar’s death.