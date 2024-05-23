Manipur: 2 Active PREPAK (Pro) Members Arrested on Extortion Charges
The Manipur Police has arrested two active members of the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-Progressive (PREPAK-PRO) in Imphal East district, reports said on Thursday.
As per reports, a female active cadre and a male activist were arrested during an operation held by the Imphal East district commandos.
The police informed that they were allegedly involved in extortion activities. Further, cash amount of Rs. 35,000 has been recovered along with a Honda Activa scooter, three mobile phones, and a wallet from the arrested individuals.
The arrested members have identified as Salam (N) Lourembam (O) Bembem Devi (age 42) and Kangabam Sanatomba Singh alias Amuba (age 49).
The duo are currently in police custody and further investigation is underway.