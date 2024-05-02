Security Forces Apprehend 2 PREPAK (Pro) Cadres, Seize Arms Cache in Manipur Raid

In a significant operation, security forces detained two individuals affiliated with the banned outfit People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak-(PREPAK-Pro) in Imphal East District. The arrested were identified as Naoroibam Joyshangker alias Loyumba alias Khougang (39) and Thingom Suresh alias Boy (38), apprehended from Lairikyengbam Leikai and Khurai Chaithabi Leirak respectively.
During the raid, authorities recovered a substantial cache of weapons, including two 9mm pistols with magazines, one .32 pistol with a magazine, six live ammunition, and nine blank cartridges from their possession.
Simultaneously, security forces conducted extensive search operations in the hill and valley districts of Manipur on Wednesday. In Seijang Village, Jiribam District, they demolished 12 bunkers and seized weaponry, including six single barrel guns, 108 12 bore cartridges, walkie talkie radios, bulletproof vests, cartridge belts, and carry bags.
In recent operations across Lower Khoirentak, Upper Khoirentak, Heichanglok, Chingphei, and Langchingmanbi in Churachandpur District on April last, security forces achieved notable progress.
They uncovered and promptly neutralized two Single Barrel firearms, one Double Barrel firearm, and one 8mm Bolt Action Rifle (automatic). Furthermore, three bunkers were demolished during these operations, dealing a decisive blow to any insurgent or unlawful endeavors in the region.