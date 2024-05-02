Security Forces Apprehend 2 PREPAK (Pro) Cadres, Seize Arms Cache in Manipur Raid

In recent operations across Lower Khoirentak, Upper Khoirentak, Heichanglok, Chingphei, and Langchingmanbi in Churachandpur District on April last, security forces achieved notable progress.

They uncovered and promptly neutralized two Single Barrel firearms, one Double Barrel firearm, and one 8mm Bolt Action Rifle (automatic). Furthermore, three bunkers were demolished during these operations, dealing a decisive blow to any insurgent or unlawful endeavors in the region.