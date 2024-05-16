Massive Cache of Illegal Arms Seized in Joint Operation by Assam Rifles & Manipur Police
In a significant breakthrough, a joint operation conducted by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police has resulted in the seizure of a substantial arsenal of illegal arms and explosives in the Phouoibi area of Thoubal district, Manipur. The operation, executed on Wednesday, targeted clandestine weapon caches known to be utilized by insurgent groups operating in the region.
Among the recovered weaponry are a MA3 Assault Rifle believed to be of Myanmar origin, an RPG Shell, two 81mm Mortar Shells, three Detonators, three 36 HE Hand Grenades, one Improvised Explosive Device (IED), and four tear smoke shells, among other items.
This significant haul underscores the ongoing efforts of security forces to curb the proliferation of arms and combat insurgency in the volatile region.