Manipur: Active Member Of Underground Group Nabbed With Ammo, Explosives

An active member of an underground group was apprehended by police in Manipur from Imphal-West district along with a huge cache of ammunition and explosives.
According to Manipur police, the militant was nabbed on Saturday.
Taking to its official handle on X, Manipur Police posted, "68 nos. of live round of 40 mm Lathode Ammunition (UBGL), 573 nos. of 7.62 live round ammunition, 294 nos. of 5.56 live round ammunition. and 379 nos. of 7.62 live round ammunition were recovered from the accused person."
The accused person along with the seized items were handed over to the Imphal West District Police and later remanded in police custody.
Earlier, in a joint operation, the Army, Manipur Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Border Security Force (BSF) conducted three successfully operations in parts of Manipur, resulting in the recovery of a number of weapons and explosives.
The Defence PRO, in an official statement, said that a total of 18 Automatic Weapons, 1085 Bombs, 14 Improvised Mortars / Rocket Launchers and other weapons were recovered in the process.
"6 Rifles/ Pistols, one Mortar, 530 assorted ammunition and 132 other war-like stores," the official statement read.