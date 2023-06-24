Manipur Violence: Amit Shah to Chair All-Party Meeting in Delhi Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair an all-party meeting on Saturday in Delhi to discuss the present situation in the violence-hit Manipur.
The home minister will chair the meeting at 3 pm in the national capital to discuss the situation in the violence-hit northeastern state as it is witnessing incidents like arson since May 3 prompting the state government to extend the internet ban till June 25 in a bid to prevent further disturbance for peace.
Meanwhile, questioning on the timing for convening an all-party meeting, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Manipur has been burning for 50 days, but the Prime Minister remained silent. An all-party meeting was called when the Prime Minister himself is not in the country! Clearly, this meeting is not important for the Prime Minister.”
It may be mentioned that Manipur had been unrest since May 3 reporting fresh violence killing over hundreds of people while injuring several.
On June 21, three civilians were injured after the bomb planted in an SUV in Bishnupur exploded.
In a report filed by NDTV, the improvised explosive device (IED) was placed in the vehicle late Wednesday evening. Additional security forces were deployed soonafter.
Of the three civilians injured in the blast, one of them was reported to be critical. All of them were evacuated to Bishnupur District Hospital.