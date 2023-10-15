Manipur: Another Arms Cache Seized, One Rebel from KYKL Outfit Held in Separate Op

Security forces continue operations against illegal firearms in the neighbouring state of Manipur. As per reliable sources, on Saturday night, the security forces launched another cordon and search operations in places of East Imphal, West Imphal, Churachandpur, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching districts of Manipur and seized a cache of arms and ammunition.
During the operation, the security forces recovered two SLRs from East Imphal district, three .302 rifles and two locally made Pipe Bombs from Kakching district.
Meanwhile, in another operation, the Manipur Police arrested one active member of Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) from Imphal West District who was involved in extortion from general public.
KYKL is a Meitei separatist group in the state of Manipur.
The following items were recovered from his possession -
1) One 9mm pistol with one magazine loaded with 7 live rounds.
2) One mobile phone
3) Rs. 60,000/- (extortion money)
Earlier on Friday, a sizable stockpile of weapons and ammunition was found amid a cordon and search operations (CASO) by the joint Imphal West District Police and security personnel in the village areas of Kameng, Khamran, and Mana Ingkhol in Manipur.
The joint forces searched approximately 150 dwellings in three villages, Kameng, Khamran, and Mana Ingkhol, and retrieved the weapons.