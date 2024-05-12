Manipur: Armed Miscreants Abduct and Assault Four Police Personnel

In a disturbing incident following closely on the heels of a recent rescue operation, armed miscreants abducted and brutally assaulted four police personnel stationed at Kangpokpi Police in Imphal East along National Highway 2 at Koirengei.
The victims, identified as Ram Bahadur Karki, Ramesh Budhathoki, Manoj Khatiwoda, and Md. Taj Khan.
The abduction occurred while the four personnel were returning to Kangpokpi Police Station from Imphal, with the armed miscreants intercepting and blindfolding them before transporting them to an undisclosed location.
As per reports, the assailants, numbering over 30 and armed with sophisticated weapons, subjected the victims to a horrific ordeal of assault and torture.
After enduring the harrowing experience, the victims were blindfolded and released at Khonghampat with a warning not to disclose the atrocities they had suffered. Subsequently, the brutally assaulted personnel were taken to District Hospital Kangpokpi and later referred to Kangpokpi Christian Hospital for further medical attention.
In response to the incident, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) in Sadar Hills announced a 24-hour total shutdown across Kangpokpi District as a demonstration of their outrage over the abduction and assault of police personnel. The shutdown, scheduled from midnight of May 11 to midnight of May 12, aims to express solidarity and demand justice for the victims of this heinous crime.