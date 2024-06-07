Manipur: Armed Miscreants Behead Man in Jiribam; Section 144 Enforced

In the midst of a tense situation in Manipur's northeastern state, reports emerge of an alleged beheading of a man, identified as Soibam Saratkumar Singh (59), by armed individuals in Jiribam on June 6.
Initial reports suggest that Singh was attacked while inspecting his farm. In response, enraged locals set fire to an abandoned structure as an act of retaliation. Furthermore, a protest unfolded in front of the Jiribam police station, demanding the return of licensed firearms post-elections.
With concerns escalating over potential disruptions and threats to public peace in Jiribam, District Magistrate Krishna Kumar, IAS, has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) 1973. The order aims to curb unlawful activities perpetrated by anti-social elements, which could lead to widespread unrest, endangering lives and property.
Under these prohibitions, assemblies of five or more individuals are prohibited if deemed likely to turn unlawful, while carrying weapons or lethal objects is strictly forbidden. Additionally, movement outside residences within the Jiribam District is restricted, barring emergencies or authorized processions.
The order issued ex-parte due to the urgent situation, takes immediate effect to safeguard public peace and security in the district.
Despite its diverse ethnic composition, including Meiteis, Muslims, Nagas, Kukis, and non-Manipuris, Jiribam has remained relatively unaffected by the ethnic conflicts plaguing Manipur in recent times.